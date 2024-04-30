Subscribe

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Axinn
  • Jurisdiction:US

Jason Murata is a patent attorney who represents pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and other companies in contentious trials and appeals, who has dedicated significant time to advancing D&I within the legal profession. He serves as chair of Axinn’s D&I committee and is a mentor to firm associates, including diverse and LGBTQ+ lawyers in particular. Under Murata’s leadership, Axinn’s D&I committee has significantly expanded firmwide engagement by attorneys and staff, it organised the firm’s first all-partners DEI meeting, and it facilitated discussions that have informed the firm’s approach to recruitment, professional development, marketing, community engagement, pro bono initiatives, and other commitments. As a partner at Axinn, Murata guides Axinn attorneys at every career stage, ensuring all have equal opportunities for assignments, achievement, and advancement, as well as the tools needed to succeed.

