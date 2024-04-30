Rebecca Clegg’s practice focuses on complex IP litigation and counselling, particularly in the fields of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and semiconductors. Clegg regularly litigates medical device and Hatch-Waxman Paragraph IV patent infringement suits. She also has experience representing clients in commercial litigation cases. Clegg received her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, which she attended on a full-tuition merit scholarship. While at UConn Law, she served as competition editor for the Connecticut Law Review, worked in the Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship Law Clinic, and earned multiple CALI Excellence for the Future Awards. Clegg was a summer associate with Axinn in 2014. She graduated magna cum laude from Mount Holyoke College in 2012 with a degree in history and physics