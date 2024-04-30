Subscribe

Key details

  • Job title:Trademark attorney
  • Firm:Amazon
  • Jurisdiction:US

Tom Hadid is a brand management expert who takes an innovative approach to advising his clients—and looks at things with a fresh lens. Hadid is on the forefront of digital issues.He started his legal career as an associate at Cooley, and moved to Kilpatrick where he became a senior associate. Hadid spent five years at Rivian as senior counsel and trademark attorney, and now is corporate counsel, trademark at Amazon. Hadid isan ally and sponsor to many female lawyers. He is also active in Lavender Law and various International Trademark Association (INTA) initiatives targeted towards supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

