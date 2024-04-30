Subscribe

Andre Adkins

Andre-Adkins

Key details

  • Job title:Patent attorney
  • Firm:IBM
  • Jurisdiction:US

Andre Adkins joined IBM in 2021. His practice focuses on IP law, including drafting and prosecuting US patent applications, and serving as a case manager for US and Latin America patent procurement operations in several technology areas. Prior to joining IBM, Adkins worked as a patent attorney at two law firms drafting and prosecuting patent applications. In 2023, Adkins served as the vice-chair of the IBM Black Network of New York (BNNY). The BNNY was chartered in 1996 and is the Tri-state area business resource group serving IBM's black professionals. BNNY exists to bring together black professionals within IBM to network, mentor and support each other as a community so that each can achieve collectively and individually. Adkins is registered to practice before the USPTO and is a member of both the Florida Bar and the District of Columbia Bar.

Company Latest

IBM asks USPTO for more detail on AI inventor guidance as comment window ends
IBM chases most genAI patents, ChatGPT owner holds back
IBM fails to reverse patent loss at split Fed Circ


More profiles

Diversity
Raquel Flanzbaum
Partner   OjamBF   Raquel Flanzbaum has long been a beacon for D&I in IP.
Diversity
Fabiola Torres
Partner and regional IP director   Latin Alliance   Fabiola Torres Corletto leads Latin Alliance’s IP department as regional director.
Diversity
Aideen Burke
Partner   A&L Goodbody   Aideen Burke is a partner in A&L Goodbody’s commercial and technology group.
Diversity
Lisa Collins
Partner   BakerHostetler   Lisa Collins leads the Atlanta IP team, chairs the firmwide patent indemnification team and has more than 19 years of experience in IP, handling both transactions and litigation.


More features

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods