Andre Adkins joined IBM in 2021. His practice focuses on IP law, including drafting and prosecuting US patent applications, and serving as a case manager for US and Latin America patent procurement operations in several technology areas. Prior to joining IBM, Adkins worked as a patent attorney at two law firms drafting and prosecuting patent applications. In 2023, Adkins served as the vice-chair of the IBM Black Network of New York (BNNY). The BNNY was chartered in 1996 and is the Tri-state area business resource group serving IBM's black professionals. BNNY exists to bring together black professionals within IBM to network, mentor and support each other as a community so that each can achieve collectively and individually. Adkins is registered to practice before the USPTO and is a member of both the Florida Bar and the District of Columbia Bar.