Derrick Brent
Key details
- Job title:Deputy under secretary
- Firm:USPTO
- Jurisdiction:US
Derrick Brent is deputy under secretary of commerce for IP and deputy director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). As the deputy director, he serves as the principal advisor to Kathi Vidal, under secretary of commerce for IP and director of the USPTO, managing a wide portfolio of programmes and operations for one of the largest IP offices in the world, with more than 13,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $4 billion. This year, he led a fireside conversation with Black entrepreneurs and representatives from organisations that support innovators of colour, including the National Business League (NBL) and Harris-Stowe State University’s Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship
