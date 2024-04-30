Teh Hong Koon is a partner in the IP registration and prosecution practice. She has extensive experience advising clients on the creation, acquisition, prosecution, exploitation and management of national and multi-jurisdictional IP portfolios especially trademarks; and the development and implementation of IP strategies. She was among the first lawyers in Malaysia to assist Malaysian companies in successfully obtaining trademarks through the Madrid system. She serves clients across industries with focus on pharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetics and automobile industries, and advises her clients with regards to regulatory compliance. Her work has included advising foreign genomic solutions providers on compliance with local laws in connection with carrying out laboratory testing, data analysis and avatar studies. Hong Koon co-heads the firm’s China desk, which is aimed at contributing to the bilateral Malaysia-China legal cooperation and participation in the legal sphere of the One-Belt-One-Road policy and Made in China 2025 strategic plan.