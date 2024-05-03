Subscribe

Vicky Maynard

Key details

  • Job title:IP Practices Manager
  • Firm:D Young & Co
  • Jurisdiction:UK

Vicky Maynard is the IP practices manager at D Young & Co, with a proven record of supporting, coaching and training staff at all levels to achieve high goals and targets. She has extensive experience as a qualified teacher/trainer and in coaching and mentoring staff.Last year, she took part in an IP Inclusive session focusing on how the perceptions of the menopause and perimenopause are changing, and how employers can introduce more support in the workplace and work harder to avoid talented women disengaging when they reach (peri)menopause. She is also a member of the newly formed EPO European Patent Administrator's Certification Board, vice chair of Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys Administrators’ Committee and lead course tutor/examiner for the CIPA IP Paralegal Qualification. A people manager and mentor, she is experienced in managing IP portfolios and implementing new software systems and procedures across individual departments and company-wide offices.

