Joana Fialho Pinto
Key details
- Job title: Trademark and Patent Attorney
- Firm: Inventa
- Jurisdiction: Portugal
- Practice area: Trademarks, Patents, Design
- Website: https://inventa.com
With a solid background in intellectual property law, Joana offers tailored guidance in trademark and design matters. Her practical, detail-focused approach leverages deep technical expertise to address client concerns and deliver effective solutions. Known for her accessibility, she consistently and timely delivers high-quality work.
Joana has expertise in consumer goods, in particular alcoholic beverages; technology industry; marketing and communication.