Subscribe
istock-682778924-derek-brumby
15 January 2018Trademarks

Russian state enterprise wins vodka TM battle in Benelux

The Hague Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a Russian state enterprise owning the rights to the Stolichnaya, Moskovskaya and Stoli vodka brands.

Spirits International Group ( SPI Group), a company based in Luxembourg, had been using the three trademarks on its vodka.

On Tuesday, January 9, the court ruled that Russian state enterprise FKP Sojuzplodoimport is the rightful owner of the trademarks and ordered SPI Group to stop selling vodka under these names in the Benelux trading bloc, which consists of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

FKP said that the trademarks have always remained property of the Russian state since it was the USSR, and then when it became the Russian Socialist Federal Soviet Republic (now the Russian Federation).

FKP first sued SPI Group at the District Court of Rotterdam in 2003, claiming SPI Group is not the owner of the trademarks.

Joris van Manen, partner at Hoyng Rokh Monegier, the law firm that represented FKP, told WIPR that SPI must pay damages to FKP and the cost of the proceedings.

SPI must also pay the Russian state entity all the profits it has made from selling the vodka in the trading bloc since 1999.

Van Manen told WIPR that, after 15 years of litigation, FKP is happy with the outcome.

This isn’t the first legal battle that FKP and SPI Group have fought.

In October last year, the Federal Court of Appeal of Brazil ruled in favour of SPI Group, confirming its ownership of the trademarks.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

WWE enters ring over 'Cactus Jack' trademark

SCOTUS grants certiorari in lost profits fight

German Bar Association says UPC complaint is unfounded

Federal Circuit often affirms decisions: Finnegan data

Akerman expands LA litigation team

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Austrian court serves SPI Group with vodka trademark victory
21 February 2018   Luxembourg-based SPI Group has been handed a win over the ownership of two vodka trademarks in Austria.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act