Key details

  • Job title:Executive, patent and trademark attorney
  • Firm:Pearce IP
  • Jurisdiction:Australia

Chris Vindurampulle is a senior patent and trademark attorney with over 15 years in the IP industry, and is registered to practice before the IP offices of Australia and New Zealand. He is experienced in patent drafting, patent and trademark prosecution and opposition, and freedom to operate, opinion and due diligence work. He is also a strong contributor to the research and startup sector, providing education and mentoring on the topics of identifying, protecting and leveraging multinational clients. At Pearce IP it is “normal” to see women in leadership and pay equity is a given. The firm is proud to have a majority leadership of capable, respected women, rarely seen in law firms in Australia; more than 70% of its leaders are women. Vindurampulle is a contributing leader at Pearce IP, which has numerous policies to support D&I, including menopause and menstrual leave, leave for women seeking in vitro fertilisation, and other policies supporting those of diverse backgrounds.

