  • Job title:Partner
  • Jurisdiction:Brazil

Tatiana Machado is a partner at RNA Law and has expertise in patent disputes. Prior to this role, she was partner at Licks Attorneys. She has led as the primary counsel in multiple critical cases related to pharmaceutical patents, encompassing both infringement and nullification issues. Holding a doctoral degree in civil procedure and evidence law, Machado excels at crafting innovative strategies for intricate legal challenges. She is an advocate of DEI practices, mentoring women paralegals and lawyers throughout their careers in the firm. Machado is the co-founder and executive director of the Women in IP in Brazil, an association created with the purpose of strengthening female participation in IP and innovation, connecting women to create more professional and academic opportunities.



