Subscribe

Penny Gilbert

Penny-Gilbert

Key details

  • Job title: Founding Partner
  • Firm: Powell Gilbert
  • Practice area: Litigation, Dispute Resolution, Pharmaceuticals

Company Latest

UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
IP drives $2.12bn Michael Kors-Versace deal: lawyers
Google v Oracle: a UK perspective
When art clashes with IP law: Banksy’s ‘Flower Thrower’
How to get your 3D trademark into shape




More leaders

profile
Alex Wilson
Founding Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Tess Waldron
Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Tim Powell
Founding Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Bethan Hopewell
Partner   Powell Gilbert  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency