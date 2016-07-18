Subscribe

Penny Gilbert

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Powell Gilbert
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Practice area: Litigation, Dispute Resolution, Pharmaceuticals
  • Type: Contentious

Company Latest

Top contenders for inaugural life sciences awards revealed
Top contenders for inaugural life sciences awards revealed
CJEU’s Dutch cheese decision leaves uncertain future, say lawyers
Will IP hurt ventilator production amid COVID-19 pandemic?




More leaders

profile
Alex Wilson
Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Pete Damerell
Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Ari Laakkonen
Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Bryce Matthew
Powell Gilbert  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test