Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Penny Gilbert
Penny Gilbert
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Powell Gilbert
Jurisdiction:
UK
Practice area:
Litigation, Dispute Resolution, Pharmaceuticals
Type:
Contentious
Company Latest
Top contenders for inaugural life sciences awards revealed
CJEU’s Dutch cheese decision leaves uncertain future, say lawyers
Will IP hurt ventilator production amid COVID-19 pandemic?
More leaders
profile
Alex Wilson
Partner
Powell Gilbert
profile
Pete Damerell
Partner
Powell Gilbert
profile
Ari Laakkonen
Partner
Powell Gilbert
profile
Bryce Matthew
Powell Gilbert
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test