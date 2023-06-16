Carolina del Rio is a partner co-leading the IP, technology and privacy group in Dentons’ Santiago office, and has more than 25 years of experience in IP. Del Rio is an active participant in the Allyship programme at Dentons. An ‘ally’ within this programme is a member of the firm who belongs to a socially privileged social group and works to end the marginalisation of others through self-education and action-oriented support. Del Rio launched an inclusive network called Women in Intellectual Property (WIN) in Chile and coordinated it in Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil. The network promotes the success of women lawyers, judges, patent attorneys, and other women working in IP. The slogan of the network is “Together we will WIN”. Thanks to the WIN network, many women have been able to connect and increase their visibility in the historically male-led IP sector in Chile. They have gained more opportunities for work, training, leadership, education, and skills development, among others. Del Rio is also a founding member of Mujeres del Pacífico, the largest community of women entrepreneurs in the LAC Region.