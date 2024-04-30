Myrtha Hurtado Rivas joined Nestlé in October 2021 as general counsel, brand and marketing properties, licensing and anti-counterfeiting to lead these areas across Nestlé globally. Originally from Peru, she has expertise in IP, anti-counterfeiting, consumer safety, domain name law, international business law and change management. Her past experience include IP roles at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, as well as five years at Novartis Pharma, five years at Sandoz and five years at Novartis International. She is also the founder and executive producer of Leaderching, a podcast in Spanish and English which covers topics such as leadership and diversity. Rivas is involved in various IP associations; she is the chairwoman of the Pharmaceutical Trademark Group (PTMG), chair of the INTA Brand Restrictions—Outreach Sub-Committee and vice-chair/trademarks rapporteur at the International Chamber of Commerce.