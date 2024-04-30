Subscribe

Myrtha Hurtado Rivas

Myrtha-Hurtado-Rivas

Key details

  • Job title:General counsel
  • Firm:Nestlé
  • Jurisdiction:Switzerland

Myrtha Hurtado Rivas joined Nestlé in October 2021 as general counsel, brand and marketing properties, licensing and anti-counterfeiting to lead these areas across Nestlé globally. Originally from Peru, she has expertise in IP, anti-counterfeiting, consumer safety, domain name law, international business law and change management. Her past experience include IP roles at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, as well as five years at Novartis Pharma, five years at Sandoz and five years at Novartis International. She is also the founder and executive producer of Leaderching, a podcast in Spanish and English which covers topics such as leadership and diversity. Rivas is involved in various IP associations; she is the chairwoman of the Pharmaceutical Trademark Group (PTMG), chair of the INTA Brand Restrictions—Outreach Sub-Committee and vice-chair/trademarks rapporteur at the International Chamber of Commerce.



More profiles

Diversity
Beth Marshall
Director, patents   Murgitroyd   Beth Marshall is a director, patents at Murgitroyd.
Diversity
Daphne Lainson
Principal   Smart & Biggar   Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups.
Diversity
Natalie Kernisant
Chief diversity and inclusion officer   Morrison Foerster   Natalie Kernisant spearheads firmwide diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts to break down barriers to equal opportunity and create an ever-more inclusive workplace for MoFo employees
Diversity
Megan Raymond
Partner   Groombridge, Wu, Baughman and Stone   Megan Raymond is one of the foremost practitioners at one of the most important venues for resolving patent disputes in the US


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’