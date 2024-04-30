Mariel Chichisola has been a partner at Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum since 2020, and is one of the youngest practitioners to become a partner in an IP firm in Argentina. She played a key role in the firm becoming a B Corp certified business, showing her commitment to making a difference in how the firm operates and contributes to society. Chichisola has a results-oriented commercial approach, and is part of OjamBF’s communication, marketing and strategy team. She leads the advisory team for entrepreneurs, startups and innovative companies, and has links with incubators, accelerators and related public entities, where she is also a speaker and trainer. Through pro bono training sessions, Chichisola has demystified IP for new entrepreneurs and guided them on protection strategies. She is also dedicated to empowering women, including through her work with non-profit Fundación Flor, where she teaches programmes such as ‘From Entrepreneur to Businesswoman’, aimed at supporting female entrepreneurs and innovators. As an active member of the Women in IP Network (WIN), Chichisola organises webinars and gatherings that connect, support, and empower women in the IP field.