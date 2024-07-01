Subscribe

Laëtitia Bénard

Laëtitia-Bénard

Key details

  • Job title: Global Co-head of IP litigation
  • Firm: A&O Shearman




More leaders

profile
Mark Ridgway
Partner   A&O Shearman  
profile
Krystyna Szczepanowska
Partner   A&O Shearman  
profile
Elizabeth Holland
Global Co-Head of IP litigation   A&O Shearman  
profile
Jim Ford
Partner   A&O Shearman  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency