Subscribe

David Stone

Key details

  • Job title:Partner / Global Head of Intellectual Property
  • Firm:Allen & Overy LLP
  • Jurisdiction:United Kingdom
  • Practice area:Litigation, Trademarks, Copyright, Design, Media, Life Sciences

Company Latest

Firm welcomes six-partner exodus from A&O ahead of merger
How a baby goods maker won a ‘rare’ US injunction
‘Beware hallucinations’: INTA panel shares risks of AI tools




More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions