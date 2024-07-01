Subscribe

Marjan Noor

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner & Life Sciences Sector Lead
  • Firm: A&O Shearman




More leaders

profile
Mark Ridgway
Partner   A&O Shearman  
profile
Krystyna Szczepanowska
Partner   A&O Shearman  
profile
Elizabeth Holland
Global Co-Head of IP litigation   A&O Shearman  
profile
Jim Ford
Partner   A&O Shearman  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency