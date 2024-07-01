Subscribe

Krystyna Szczepanowska

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: A&O Shearman




More leaders

profile
Mark Ridgway
Partner   A&O Shearman  
profile
Elizabeth Holland
Global Co-Head of IP litigation   A&O Shearman  
profile
Jim Ford
Partner   A&O Shearman  
Diversity
Laëtitia Bénard
Global Co-head of IP litigation   A&O Shearman   Laëtitia Bénard leads the Paris IP practice and is co-head of Allen & Overy's life sciences group.




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide