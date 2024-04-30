Subscribe

Susi Fish

Susi-Fish

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Boult Wade Tennant
  • Jurisdiction:UK

Susi Fish is a partner at Boult, and is one of the leads on Boult’s D&I programme. Fish works across a range of technologies, mainly focused on biomedical engineering, medical physics and aerospace related matters. Fish is a regular panellist, particularly on D&I topics, including for IP Inclusive and the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) D&I Committee. Fish has supported Global IP Exchange with D&I-related think-tanks, most recently leading a roundtable about increasing inventor diversity. She has contributed to whitepapers and articles on D&I, including Diversity in the European Innovation Industry and IP Profession, and The Myth of the Meritocracy in Law Firms and Corporate Legal Departments. Fish was co-chair of the Women in IP Committee for the UK IP Inclusive initiative, presenting at AGMs in 2022 and 2023. She sits on the IPO’s Women in IP and D&I Committees, and is vice-chair of the LeadershIP Development Committee. Fish supports those entering and already in the profession, including as a mentor for IP Inclusive’s Careers in Ideas.

