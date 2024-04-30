Subscribe

Vandita Chandrani

Vandita-Chandrani

Key details

  • Job title:Associate general counsel
  • Firm:Elekta
  • Jurisdiction:Sweden

Vandita Chandrani has been the associate general counsel, IP, at Elekta, a provider of precision radiation therapy solutions, since April 2022. She joined the IP profession by training in private practice with Beck Greener, qualifying as a chartered UK and European patent attorney in 2008. Chandrani then moved in-house to Procter & Gamble as a patent counsel. Both within the consumer goods and healthcare industries, Chandrani has demonstrated her skills in devising creative commercial solutions that satisfy all parties. She uses her deep understanding of IP to demystify the topic and provides clear guidance and options to businesses she advises. Chandrani is deeply passionate about diversity and inclusion (D&I) and is the D&I lead for the global legal team at Elekta. She is helping to develop understanding within Elekta of how diversity needs vary based on an individual’s context, and is working closely with the management team to develop a D&I strategy for the global legal team.



