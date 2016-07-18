Subscribe

Daphne Lainson

Daphne-Lainson

Key details

  • Job title:Principal
  • Firm:Smart & Biggar
  • Jurisdiction:Canada
  • Practice area:Technology, Patents

At Smart & Biggar, Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups. Lainson is called on regularly to speak at industry conferences in Canada and globally on pharmaceutical patents and regulatory law, and has written extensively on this subject. She plays a pivotal role in fostering a diverse and inclusive environment at the firm, and contributes to its DEI working group. Her role involves assisting with the development and execution of a comprehensive action plan and targeted initiatives aimed at fostering awareness of diversity issues. Since taking on the role of practice group leader, Lainson has been devoted to decreasing the gender gap and is committed to working with a team of diverse professionals. Her commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering space for women at all stages of their IP careers is exemplified through her contributions to the IP community. This includes her involvement in the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA), where she holds the position of chair of the Fellows Committee, which has a focus on mentoring.

