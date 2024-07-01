Donald MacOdrum

Don MacOdrum has practiced law for over 50 years focusing on intellectual property litigation. He is certified by the Law Society of Ontario as a Specialist in Civil Litigation and as a Specialist in Intellectual Property Law (Patents, Trademarks, and Copyright).Don has represented clients ranging from individuals to major international corporations in a wide variety of disputes relating to intellectual property and commercial contracts, including patent infringement and validity actions, proceedings under the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations, contract-related litigation and arbitration, and numerous copyright and trademark cases, in a wide variety of fields including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products; electronics and electrical systems; oil and gas exploration; farm equipment; sewer and water systems; floor covering, steel making, plastic products, tires; footwear; ships and sub-marine activities; information technology and computer software; household products; personal care products; food products; cable systems; television series; musical works, music publishers and recording artists.