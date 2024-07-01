Micheline Gravelle is a partner with Bereskin & Parr LLP. She is also the leader of both the Life Sciences and Cannabis practice groups.Micheline’s practice focuses on assessing new technologies, preparing and prosecuting patent applications worldwide, providing strategic advice and conducting due diligence reviews on patent portfolios. She has work experience in the chemistry, microbiology, immunology and molecular biology fields, and has worked in the industry for multi-national companies, government agencies and in a hospital laboratory.Micheline stays at the forefront of the life sciences industry, and regularly contributes to various publications, and is a speaker on the issues that affect IP in the industry.