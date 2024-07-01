Janice Bereskin is a partner and registered trademark agent with Bereskin & Parr LLP. She is the leader of the firm’s Trademarks practice group, and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee.Janice’s practice focuses on Canadian and international trademarks. She has in-depth experience in search analysis, filing applications, oppositions and cancellation proceedings. Janice manages large trademark portfolios of Canadian and international companies and portfolio management. She offers clients strategic advice for protecting and managing their trademarks in Canada and abroad.Janice was a recipient of the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada (IPIC) Education Foundation Prize for achieving the highest mark overall in the Canadian Trade-mark Agent Examination and has also completed the Intellectual Property Summer Institute (IPSI) program at the Franklin Pierce Law Centre. In 2020, she was named one of the Top 250 leading female IP practitioners by Managing IP.