Daniel Bereskin

Dan Bereskin is a founding partner of Bereskin & Parr LLP. He was appointed King’s Counsel in 1982 and a Member of the Order of Canada in 2020 for his leadership in the field of intellectual property law in Canada and abroad. He is the author of The Canadian Law of Unfair Competition and of more than fifty papers and articles on various intellectual property law subjects.Dan is a recipient of the INTA President’s Award, having served as Legal Counsel to the INTA and as a member of the INTA Board of Directors. He was named “Trademarks Lawyer of the Year” world-wide for eight consecutive years by Who’s Who Legal and was granted a Lifetime Achievement award by World Leaders International IP Awards in 2007. He also received a Lexpert Zenith Award in 2012 as a “change agent” and was elected to the IP Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2017, Dan received a Lifetime Achievement Award by Managing Intellectual Property and was named “Lawyer of the Year 2020” by Best Lawyers for Intellectual Property in Canada.