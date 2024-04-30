Subscribe

Lisa Collins

Lisa-Collins

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:BakerHostetler
  • Jurisdiction:US

Lisa Collins leads the Atlanta IP team, chairs the firmwide patent indemnification team and has more than 19 years of experience in IP, handling both transactions and litigation. Collins is a thought leader and accelerator in the areas of inclusion and diversity. Within BakerHostetler, she serves on the Firmwide Diversity Council and chairs the Black Affinity Group. She also co-chairs the Atlanta Office D&I committee and serves on the firmwide Women’s Steering Committee. Within the community, Collins serves on the Board of Directors and as vice president for the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys (GABWA) Foundation and as the past program development chair and symposium chair for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Alumni Executive Council. Additionally, she is a member of the 2020 Class of Leadership Atlanta. Collins is very active in the Atlanta community and was the longest serving chair of GABWA’s signature fundraising event, the Glitter Gala. She is also a past president of the Georgetown Club of Metropolitan Atlanta and serves on the University’s and Law School’s Board of Governors and Law Alumni Board, respectively.

