April Isaacson

April-Isaacson

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Kilpatrick
  • Jurisdiction:US

Always proactive and thinking of opportunities to solve the problems she encounters, Isaacson decided to tackle the deep inequities in the patent law practice area, where women and other visible minorities comprise a tiny sliver of practitioners. Isaacson launched an innovative podcast, Sidebars by Kilpatrick Townsend, designed to provide a platform for underrepresented groups in her profession as well as leading scholars who study the issue and research potential ways to ameliorate it. The podcast has garnered a loyal listenership with thousands of monthly downloads, and has helped Kilpatrick Townsend reach and attract new talent. Isaacson is an active member of several IP law organisations, including the San Francisco Intellectual Property Law Association, the AIPLA and the Federal Circuit Bar Association. In addition to her dedication to the legal community, Isaacson is also involved with veterans’ organisations, including CalVet, and has done pro bono work for veterans. Isaacson honed her leadership skills during a stint as a Navy JAG Corp prosecutor, where her stellar career included leading a department and serving as the officer in charge of the Trial Services Office Detachment, earning her multiple achievement medals and letters of commendation for superior service and leadership.



