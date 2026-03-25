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Global In-House Elite 2026

Who are the world’s best in-house counsel? WIPR’s inaugural Global In-House IP Elite 2026 celebrates the leading in-house IP professionals around the world who are equally highly respected by the law firms they work with and by their internal colleagues.

Counsel from some of the world’s biggest companies—including Google, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco and Meta—and many more, have been recognised in this list. Look out for the Comments section where market feedback has been included in the profiles.

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Total results: 155
Todd Adler
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Todd Adler
Senior Managing Counsel   Oracle  
Sean Alexander
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Sean Alexander
Head of IP   Umicore  
Ahmad Aljuwair
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Ahmad Aljuwair
Senior Counsel & IP Legal Team Director   Saudi Aramco  
Mette Andersen
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Mette Andersen
Senior Corporate Counsel   LEGO System  
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Ali Anoff
Director & Assistant General Counsel—Patents   Procter & Gamble  
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Parmy Bancroft
Group IP Counsel   iNova Pharmaceuticals  
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Caleb Bates
Head of IP   Isomorphic Labs  
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Cheryl Belle
IP Leader   Northrop Grumman  
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Michael Binns
Director, Head of Patents & Trade Secrets   Meta Platforms  
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Eugène Blanchard
Patent Lifecycle Management Director   Japan Tobacco International  
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Fiona Bor
SVP, Head of IP   Bicycle Therapeutics  
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Nicola Borthwick
Director, Head of Global Enforcement   Sony Interactive Entertainment  
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Regardt Botes
Lead Legal Counsel—Breakthrough Innovation   Diageo  
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Richard Bragg
General Counsel   Banner Engineering  
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Mia Brickhouse
Director, Head of IP & DNS   Meta Platforms  
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Tom Brown
Head of IP Litigation   Dell  
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Anita Buck
Senior Director IP Management   CureVac  
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Ali Buttars
Legal Staff—Trademark & Brand Protection Expert   OpenAI  
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Margot Cacou
IP Legal Counsel   Louis Vuitton  
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Caldwell Camero
Senior Director & Associate General Counsel—Global IP & Technology   Fluke  