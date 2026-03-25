Global In-House Elite 2026

Who are the world’s best in-house counsel? WIPR’s inaugural Global In-House IP Elite 2026 celebrates the leading in-house IP professionals around the world who are equally highly respected by the law firms they work with and by their internal colleagues.



Counsel from some of the world’s biggest companies—including Google, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco and Meta—and many more, have been recognised in this list. Look out for the Comments section where market feedback has been included in the profiles.