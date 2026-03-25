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Todd Adler

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Key details

  • Job title: Senior Managing Counsel
  • Organisation:Oracle
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents, Trademarks, Trade Secrets
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Todd Adler is a senior managing counsel at Oracle—a US multinational technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas. 

He specialises in IP issues including trademark, copyright, domain name, and advertising law.

Adler manages clearance, prosecution, and enforcement of Oracle’s global trademark portfolio. 

He has also acted as the company’s designated expert on copyright issues in litigation that resulted in a large jury verdict for Oracle. 

Prior to joining Oracle he was an associate at Heller Ehrman.

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