Profile

Germany-based Sean Alexander is head of IP at advanced materials and recycling group Umicore.

He leads a global IP team charged with protecting, managing, and exploiting Umicore’s intellectual assets.

Umicore—known as Union Minière before 2001—is a Belgian-French multinational materials technology company headquartered in Brussels.

Alexander was a patent agent at Canadian law firm Fasken Martineau and at Gowlings.

He was then managing counsel—patent operations at Elanco Animal Health where he led a global team responsible for patents, designs and trade secrets.

Elanco is a US pharmaceutical company that produces medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock.

Before joining Umicore in February 2024, he was head of global IP strategy & portfolio (health & nutrition/HMO) at Danish biotech Chr. Hansen.