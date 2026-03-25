Request Trial

Sean Alexander

SeanAlexander-square

Key details

  • Job title: Head of IP
  • Organisation:Umicore
  • Geography: Germany
  • Practice Areas: Patents, Trade Secrets, Designs
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Germany-based Sean Alexander is head of IP at advanced materials and recycling group Umicore. 

He leads a global IP team charged with protecting, managing, and exploiting Umicore’s intellectual assets.  

Umicore—known as Union Minière before 2001—is a Belgian-French multinational materials technology company headquartered in Brussels.

Alexander was a patent agent at Canadian law firm Fasken Martineau and at Gowlings. 

He was then managing counsel—patent operations at Elanco Animal Health where he led a global team responsible for patents, designs and trade secrets. 

Elanco is a US pharmaceutical company that produces medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock.

Before joining Umicore in February 2024, he was head of global IP strategy & portfolio (health & nutrition/HMO) at Danish biotech Chr. Hansen.

Comments

The WIPR team considers Sean Alexander to be a “seasoned IP leader”.







More features

HSF Kramer hires patent litigator as partner in Germany
All in a name: Why ‘George Orwell’ cannot be registered as a trademark
Emotional Perception: What next for patent holders?
A fragmented landscape: Bridging the copyright gap in Africa