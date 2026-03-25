Sean Alexander
Key details
- Job title: Head of IP
- Organisation:Umicore
- Geography: Germany
- Practice Areas: Patents, Trade Secrets, Designs
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Germany-based Sean Alexander is head of IP at advanced materials and recycling group Umicore.
He leads a global IP team charged with protecting, managing, and exploiting Umicore’s intellectual assets.
Umicore—known as Union Minière before 2001—is a Belgian-French multinational materials technology company headquartered in Brussels.
Alexander was a patent agent at Canadian law firm Fasken Martineau and at Gowlings.
He was then managing counsel—patent operations at Elanco Animal Health where he led a global team responsible for patents, designs and trade secrets.
Elanco is a US pharmaceutical company that produces medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock.
Before joining Umicore in February 2024, he was head of global IP strategy & portfolio (health & nutrition/HMO) at Danish biotech Chr. Hansen.
Comments
The WIPR team considers Sean Alexander to be a “seasoned IP leader”.