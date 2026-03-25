Profile

Tom Brown manages IP litigation at Dell Technologies, as well as playing a leading role in shaping and articulating the company's policy positions.

Brown drafts and manages amicus briefs, US Patent and Trademark Office comments, and other advocacy designed to promote a balanced, effective and efficient regime for the protection of intellectual property—especially in the realm of post-grant review.

He joined Dell in 2016 following its merger with EMC. Brown previously worked in private practice and became a principal at Fish & Richardson before moving in-house in 2010. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he is known for his expertise in patent litigation and post-grant proceedings.

In his leadership role, Brown focuses on handling complex IP disputes while empowering his team and aligning litigation strategy with the company’s broader business objectives.

Brown has managed and argued many cases before the US Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB) and in courts across the country.

He is a member of the Steering Committee for The Sedona Conference Working Group 12 on Trade Secrets (WG12).

Brown currently serves as chair of IPO’s Damages and Injunctions Committee, and previously served as co-chair of IPO’s Trade Secrets Committee. He is also the Treasurer of the Boston IP Inn of Court.