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Michael Binns

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Key details

  • Job title: Director, Head of Patents & Trade Secrets
  • Organisation:Meta Platforms
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents, Trade Secrets
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Michael Binns is director and associate general counsel at Meta as well as head of patents and trade secrets. 

He leads Meta’s patents and trade secrets division where he manages worldwide efforts to protect and maximise the company’s patent portfolio, confidential technologies and design rights—particularly in areas shaping the future of artificial intelligence, social media, AR/VR and the metaverse.

Comments

“I witnessed Mike speak at a public event. He has lots of energy and enthusiasm—a very good voice for in-house counsel.”



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