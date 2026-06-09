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Community & Inclusion

Exclusive: ‘When a judge wears their robe, they have no gender’
Exclusive: ‘When a judge wears their robe, they have no gender’
In the second of a series of interviews with women judges at the Unified Patent Court, Carine Gillet shares her views with Sarah Speight on encouraging more women into technical judicial careers, how equipped the court is to handle life sciences disputes, and more.
Five generations at work: How teams are bridging the gap
‘Build your own table’: INTA women on practical progress
Mentoring for change: ‘You need someone to challenge self-doubt’
Nomination call: Influential Women in IP list closes ahead of International Women’s Day
UPC judges call for greater female advocacy at court
Delegates descend upon Washington, DC for AIPLA Annual Meeting
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Latest Features

ITC probes on the rise but gender parity lags behind
A spike in agency investigations and more female lead counsel still leave a notable gender gap at the venue, find Troutman Pepper Locke’s Emma Mann, Gwendolyn Tawresey, Brittany Reeves, and Gillian Schutt.
‘Hear my story’: Giving voice to first-generation lawyers and clerks
Lawyers and law students who come from less privileged backgrounds than their peers face psychological as well as financial barriers, finds MaryAnne Armstrong of Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch.
‘Masking only works for so long’: Working with ADHD
Being a lawyer with ADHD is far from easy due to widespread misconceptions about the condition but there are ways to offer support, says Lisa Mueller of Casimir Jones.
Networking in IP: the challenges and solutions for women
Imposter syndrome, family commitments and a male-designed system can all hinder women’s participation in professional networking, but some female-led groups are initiating change, writes Juliana Neves of Licks Attorneys.
Empowering marginalised communities with IP
A pair of gutsy Peruvian women showed how IP rights, a good plan and sheer determination can transform the lives of communities in the Amazon rainforest and elsewhere.
A roadmap for the future: ‘Trust yourself’
As Morgan Lewis associate Kandis Gibson comes to the end of her term as President of the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia (WBA), she shares her advice for the next generation of lawyers.
Burnout: are law firms doing enough to protect the mental wellbeing of their staff?
The conversation on how law firms can better protect the wellbeing and mental health of their employees has been reignited over the past few months. Could there finally be a culture shift ahead? Sarah Speight reports.
‘Clearing the path’ towards inclusion
A career in STEM and IP felt like a natural fit for Gillian Taylor from Reddie & Grose, until she realised that, as a woman, she was part of a small minority in the patent profession.
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Stress, anxiety, burnout: ‘Real change needed’ in legal sector
A new report highlights widespread mental health issues among legal professionals, leading to poor wellbeing and career disillusionment.
'Scrap the billable hour': WIPR joins INTA panel on advancing gender diversity
A lively session explored findings from a WIPR co-authored report, urging the IP sector to call time on outdated metrics that delay or derail women’s professional progress.
WIPR Diversity & Inclusion reveals Top 100 People in IP for 2025
As the US legal sector comes under political pressure for its inclusion efforts, our Top 100 for 2025 highlights the individuals fighting to keep progress at the heart of IP.
Mental health IP toolkit: WIPR Diversity Champ’s stress-busting tips
The pressures of IP law can take a serious toll on mental wellbeing. Boult Wade Tennant partner and WIPR Diversity Champion, Susi Fish, shares her experiences and tips for managing stress.
‘A craven attempt to sacrifice the rule of law’: Firms draw lines in face of Trump assault
As the US government intensifies its scrutiny of Big Law, a sharp divide is emerging within the legal sector over how to respond, finds Muireann Bolger
Trump escalates Big Law pressure with 20-firm D&I probe
New batch of firms face D&I investigation following executive orders against Perkins Coie and others | List of high-profile targets includes the world's most profitable law firm.
‘We need the top 50 law firms to stand up’: Will Perkins Coie ignite Trump resistance?
If law firms begin to fear the political repercussions of doing their jobs, the ‘whole system could unravel’. Muireann Bolger finds a concerned profession looking for leaders to oppose ‘open retribution’.
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