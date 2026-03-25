Mia Brickhouse
Key details
- Job title: Director, Head of IP & DNS
- Organisation:Meta Platforms
- Geography: US
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Mia Brickhouse is director and head of IP/domain names at Meta.
She oversees a team that focuses on monitoring and enforcing online IP rights and domain name operations.
Under her leadership, the team works to protect brands such as Meta, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.
Prior to her current role she was enforcement manager for IP and domain names at Facebook.
Comments
“Mia Brickhouse leads a team that is highly specialised in the protection of Meta’s domain name portfolio combining both expert legal and technical knowledge. They bring unparalleled specialist knowledge in the field of domain name enforcement. They are a joy to work with as they have a wealth of knowledge including a deep understanding of the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP), country-specific dispute resolution policies, and complex existing case law.
“Led by Mia, the team are prepared to take calculated risks and have thus been able to develop a significant body of decisions that supports their enforcement goals. This proficiency enables them to tackle phishing, malware, modified apps, data scraping, inauthentic behaviour and many other activities perpetrated by bad actors that lead to significant harm and damage to brand reputation if left unchecked.
“External counsel are treated as true partners and given constructive and honest feedback. The team is adept at working across borders and is truly a global force!”