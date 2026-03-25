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Ali Buttars

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Key details

  • Job title: Legal Staff—Trademark & Brand Protection Expert
  • Organisation:OpenAI
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level

Profile

Ali Buttars is a trademark and brand protection expert at leading artificial intelligence company OpenAI. 

Buttars specialises in developing and executing trademark, domain and brand protection strategies, managing complex global portfolios, and partnering with internal and external stakeholders. 

She previously built and led the global trademark and brand protection team at US subscription video on-demand and over-the-top streaming service Netflix.

Comments

“Ali excels at brand protection for emerging technologies. Since joining OpenAI in June 2024, Ali has scaled and streamlined OpenAI’s trademark clearance, prosecution and enforcement programmes. Ali manages a high volume of trademark matters strategically and efficiently—all while balancing multiple stakeholder interests.”

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