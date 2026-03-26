Profile

Tom Rubin is chief of intellectual property and content at OpenAI—a leading artificial intelligence non-profit foundation and controlled for-profit public benefit corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rubin has been working at the cutting edge of technology, content and the law—in government, industry, academia and private practice—for over 25 years.

At OpenAI, he oversees IP strategy as well as product partnerships and global policy related to content and innovation.

He also lectures on technology law and policy at Stanford Law School as a leading expert on technology, copyright and internet policy.

Earlier in his career, Rubin was an assistant US attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York where he became one of the first prosecutors of computer and IP crimes and received the US Department of Justice Director’s Award for Superior Performance.