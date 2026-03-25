Margot Cacou
Key details
- Job title: IP Legal Counsel
- Organisation:Louis Vuitton
- Geography: France
- Level:Up-and-coming
Profile
Paris-based Margot Cacou is IP legal counsel at fashion leader Louis Vuitton where she has worked for five years.
She joined the company as an intern but has risen the ranks to become a permanent member of the IP team.
Comments
“Margot is always interested in discussing cases, asking external counsel to analyse case-by-case, asking good questions about each one and trying to help the strategic plan of the company to protect their main assets.”