Profile

Caldwell Camero has experience in the global protection and strategic management of large trademark portfolios, specialising in anticounterfeiting and worldwide trade dress enforcement.

She has over 25 years of in-house counsel experience.

In her current role Camero is senior director and associate general counsel for IP and technology at Fortive subsidiary Fluke.

The trademark team under her leadership supports Fortive’s operating companies across software-powered workflow solutions, data-driven intelligence, artificial intelligence-powered automation and other disruptive technologies in intelligent operations, precision technologies and advanced healthcare.

Connecticut-based Fluke is a US manufacturer of industrial test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment including electronic test equipment.