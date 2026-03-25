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Anita Buck is senior director IP at CureVac, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

In early 2026 the company was acquired by BioNTech and is now part of its group.

Buck is proficient in IP advice, litigation, portfolio management, patent drafting, prosecution, oppositions, freedom-to-operate analyses and IP monitoring.

Buck is on the shortlist for an LSPN Award USA 2026 in the category of ‘In-House Patent Counsel of the Year’.

The awards are organised by WIPR sister title LSIPR. Germany-based CureVac develops therapies and vaccines based on messenger RNA technologies.

In August 2025 CureVac and GSK reached a $740 million deal to resolve US patent disputes with BioNTech and Pfizer related to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. BioNTech has since proceeded with its $1.25 billion acquisition of CureVac, first announced in June 2025.