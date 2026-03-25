Profile

Marcus Dalton is vice president patents at CureVac, a biopharmaceutical company based in Tübingen, Germany that develops therapies based on messenger RNA.

In early 2026 the company was acquired by BioNTech and is now part of its group. Dalton is a UK and European patent attorney with over 30 years of post-qualification experience.

He is a senior executive leader with 25 years’ experience of leading patent teams and operating at senior executive levels within complex and regulated organisations.

Before CureVac, Dalton was head of patents at IP consultancy Strategem IPM.

Before that he was at pharmaceutical giant GSK for 20 years—latterly as vice president patents for GSK Vaccines.