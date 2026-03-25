Nicola Borthwick
Key details
- Job title: Director, Head of Global Enforcement
- Organisation:Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Geography: UK
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Nicola Borthwick has over 15 years of experience in domestic and international litigation, brand and content protection, across a range of sectors spanning international law firms and in-house for global brands.
Sony Interactive Entertainment is a US video game and digital entertainment subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Sony Group. It operates the PlayStation brand of video game consoles and products.
Borthwick’s past roles include IP counsel at Philip Morris and senior associate at law firms Pinsent Masons and Charles Russell Speechlys.
Comments
“As a client Nicola has impressed with her sharp insight and ability to ask challenging questions that go straight to the substance of the matter. She combines strategic thinking with clear communication, ensuring that complex issues are addressed with precision and practicality.
“Her professionalism, dedication and integrity make her a role model for colleagues. Her approach is instructive on strategy—balancing rigorous analysis with genuine care for the people she works with. She also builds valuable trust and collaboration with external colleagues.”