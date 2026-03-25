Profile

Nicola Borthwick has over 15 years of experience in domestic and international litigation, brand and content protection, across a range of sectors spanning international law firms and in-house for global brands.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is a US video game and digital entertainment subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Sony Group. It operates the PlayStation brand of video game consoles and products.

Borthwick’s past roles include IP counsel at Philip Morris and senior associate at law firms Pinsent Masons and Charles Russell Speechlys.