Profile

Mette Andersen is an experienced senior corporate counsel at iconic Danish toy bricks maker LEGO System.

Andersen’s role includes assessing new concepts for protectability and freedom to operate, reviewing marketing to prevent consumer confusion, and monitoring counterfeit and copycat products.

She began her legal career as a lawyer at law firm Bech-Bruun.

She was a lawyer linguist at the European Court of Justice and a trademark attorney at IP consultancy Partrade.