Cheryl Belle
Key details
- Job title: IP Leader
- Organisation:Northrop Grumman
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Level:Mid-level
Profile
Cheryl Belle is a manager in strategic planning and IP asset management at Northrop Grumman with Fortune 100 corporate experience.
Drawing on her business, engineering, and legal background, she protects intellectual property assets valued in the hundreds of millions.
Northrop Grumman is an aerospace and defence company headquartered in Virginia.
Comments
“Cheryl has a firm grasp of the opportunities and challenges that come with protecting emerging technologies that can deliver meaningful commercial value—while keeping IP strategy closely aligned with broader business objectives. She is practical, clear-headed, and highly effective at leading across functions and interacting with external counsel.”