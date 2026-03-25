Richard Bragg
Key details
- Job title: General Counsel
- Organisation:Banner Engineering
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Trademarks, Patents
- Level:Mid-level
Profile
Richard Bragg serves as general counsel at industrial automation company Banner Engineering, where he oversees legal and compliance matters and leads initiatives to strengthen the IP strategy.
Since his appointment in 2014 as senior manager of legal and compliance, he has played a central role in enhancing communication between engineering teams and IP counsel—helping to bridge technical and legal perspectives in the development of patent claims and protection strategies.
In collaboration with Thompson Patent Law, Bragg developed a systematic approach to streamline Banner Engineering’s patenting process.
His efforts have contributed to more effective coordination between engineers, legal teams, and patent authorities which has strengthened the company’s innovation and IP capabilities.
Comments
“Across all criteria for leading in-house IP counsel Richard performs as consistently outstanding. To name a few: in collaboration and partnerships, Richard treats external counsel as strategic partners—he is receptive to recommendations and co-develops plans. He coordinates effectively across stakeholders, provides timely approvals, and structures work so that the entire team can execute efficiently.
“Richard is always very responsive, maintaining rapid review cycles, and is highly engaged in discussions. He responds promptly to proposals, provides clear decisions, and actively participates in shaping strategy which keeps matters moving and avoids bottlenecks. He also offers detailed and constructive feedback that improves the quality of the work product. He shares prosecution insights, reviews drafts in a structured way, and uses iterative review stages to refine strategy and outcomes.
“His approach promotes continuous improvement and deeper strategic capability. Over years of collaboration Richard has consistently combined strategic vision, operational discipline, and genuine partnership. His leadership in IP strategy, execution, and team development makes him an exemplary candidate for the WIPR Global In-House IP Elite.”