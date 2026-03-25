Profile

Richard Bragg serves as general counsel at industrial automation company Banner Engineering, where he oversees legal and compliance matters and leads initiatives to strengthen the IP strategy.

Since his appointment in 2014 as senior manager of legal and compliance, he has played a central role in enhancing communication between engineering teams and IP counsel—helping to bridge technical and legal perspectives in the development of patent claims and protection strategies.

In collaboration with Thompson Patent Law, Bragg developed a systematic approach to streamline Banner Engineering’s patenting process.

His efforts have contributed to more effective coordination between engineers, legal teams, and patent authorities which has strengthened the company’s innovation and IP capabilities.