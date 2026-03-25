Profile

Fiona Bor is the vice president and head of intellectual property at Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotech company based in Cambridge in the UK developing precision-guided therapeutics for cancer and other diseases.

Bor oversees freedom-to-operate, patent prosecution, opposition and litigation work as well as providing IP advice on contractual and in- and out-licensing work.

She is also involved in regulatory matters including data and marketing exclusivity.

Bor previously worked for eight years as vice president and head of IP at Mereo BioPharma—a company focused on developing novel therapies for people affected by rare diseases.