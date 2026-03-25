Fiona Bor
Key details
- Job title: SVP, Head of IP
- Organisation:Bicycle Therapeutics
- Geography: UK
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Fiona Bor is the vice president and head of intellectual property at Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotech company based in Cambridge in the UK developing precision-guided therapeutics for cancer and other diseases.
Bor oversees freedom-to-operate, patent prosecution, opposition and litigation work as well as providing IP advice on contractual and in- and out-licensing work.
She is also involved in regulatory matters including data and marketing exclusivity.
Bor previously worked for eight years as vice president and head of IP at Mereo BioPharma—a company focused on developing novel therapies for people affected by rare diseases.
Comments
“Fiona has, over the last three years, assembled and led a high-performing IP team comprising an in-house team as well as outside counsel. I believe she has transformed the IP function at Bicycle and they are now leveraging the remarkable innovation and new class of therapeutic Bicycle molecules developed by the company.”