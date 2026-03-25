Profile

Ahmad Aljuwair is director of the IP legal team at the Saudi Arabian Oil Company.

Aljuwair joined the company as a process engineer in 2006 and left as a project engineer in 2011. He rejoined as counsel in 2017 based in Houston (Texas). He moved to the company’s base in Dhahran in Saudi Arabia one month later and became a senior counsel in 2019.

Aljuwair’s legal career began at the Houston office of international law firm White & Case in 2016.

He was also an attorney at law firm Bracewell in Houston—the centre of the oil and gas industry in the US.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company—also known as Saudi Aramco—is the national petroleum and natural gas company of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.