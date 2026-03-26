Profile

As chief counsel at the Saudi Arabian Oil Company—also known as Saudi Aramco—Steven Morgan focuses on intellectual property matters within the oil and gas exploration and services industry.

He has worked at Saudi Aramco for over 10 years and specialises in developing innovative strategies to resolve business and legal challenges for companies and their business partners.

He has achieved successful outcomes in transactional matters and commercial disputes. Saudi Aramco is the national petroleum and natural gas company of Saudi Arabia and one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.

Morgan had earlier private practice and in-house roles before joining Saudi Aramco.