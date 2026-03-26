Steven Morgan
Key details
- Job title: Chief Counsel—IP
- Organisation:Saudi Aramco
- Geography: US
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
As chief counsel at the Saudi Arabian Oil Company—also known as Saudi Aramco—Steven Morgan focuses on intellectual property matters within the oil and gas exploration and services industry.
He has worked at Saudi Aramco for over 10 years and specialises in developing innovative strategies to resolve business and legal challenges for companies and their business partners.
He has achieved successful outcomes in transactional matters and commercial disputes. Saudi Aramco is the national petroleum and natural gas company of Saudi Arabia and one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.
Morgan had earlier private practice and in-house roles before joining Saudi Aramco.
Comments
“Steven Morgan is part of a team whose advice is invaluable in our efforts in aligning IP strategies with business objectives, they possess a keen appreciation that IP is not just about legal protection but also about driving innovation and business growth.
“The team also possesses a deep understanding of IP law. This expertise is often backed by years of experience in an organisation of great prominence, especially in a time of rapid change and increasing sophistication.
“They are adept at finding solutions to IP challenges whilst maintaining the highest ethical standards—ensuring that their advice is always timely, responsive and reliable. They possess a superb ability to explain issues during case discussion and are tremendously informative.
“On top of this they stay ahead of the curve by keeping up with technological advancements and legal trends. This allows them to provide forward-thinking advice.”