Parmy Bancroft
Key details
- Job title: Group IP Counsel
- Organisation:iNova Pharmaceuticals
- Geography: Singapore
- Level:Mid-level
Profile
Singapore-based Parmy Bancroft is group IP counsel at iNova Pharmaceuticals—a health company offering a range of products for throat, cough, cold, wound, skin, sinus, allergy, natural health and prescription medicine.
Bancroft began her in-house career in Hong Kong as an IP counsel at jewellery company John Hardy.
Before moving to Singapore to join iNova she had further Hong Kong roles as a rights and clearance manager at Time Warner and as an IP legal counsel at Gibson Innovations—part of US music company Gibson Brands.
Comments
“Parmy leads a lean team that supports a dynamic and demanding executive leadership team that is very active in acquisitions and divestments in the life sciences pharma space.
“She does this with aplomb, managing complex IP issues across more than 100 countries and providing executive management with clear guidance on timelines and managing investors’ expectations. She is very sensitive to local differences and works across these cultures effortlessly.”